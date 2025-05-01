If the period of a trigonometric function is , how many complete cycles of the function occur in a horizontal length of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, what is the radian measure of the arc that subtends a central angle of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the radian measure of an angle is defined as the length of the arc on the unit circle subtended by that angle.
Understand the relationship between degrees and radians: \$180^\circ\( is equivalent to \)\pi$ radians.
Set up a proportion to convert the given angle from degrees to radians: if \$180^\circ = \pi\( radians, then \)90^\circ = x\( radians, so \)x = \frac{90}{180} \times \pi$.
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{90}{180}\) to \(\frac{1}{2}\), so the radian measure is \(\frac{1}{2} \pi\) or \(\frac{\pi}{2}\).
Conclude that the radian measure of the arc subtending a \$90^\circ\( central angle on the unit circle is \)\frac{\pi}{2}$.
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
