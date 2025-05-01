Which of the following expressions has the same value as ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Which of the following steps correctly explains how to find the exact value of on the unit circle?
A
First, subtract from to find a coterminal angle: . Then, find , which is .
B
Find the reference angle by subtracting from to get , then use .
C
Divide by to get , then find .
D
Add to to get , then find .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that angles larger than 360° can be simplified by finding a coterminal angle within the standard 0° to 360° range. This is done by subtracting 360° from the given angle.
Calculate the coterminal angle: \$570^\circ - 360^\circ = 210^\circ$.
Understand that \(\sin(570^\circ) = \sin(210^\circ)\) because they share the same terminal side on the unit circle.
Identify the reference angle for \$210^\circ\( by subtracting 180° (since 210° is in the third quadrant): \)210^\circ - 180^\circ = 30^\circ$.
Use the known sine value of the reference angle and the sign of sine in the third quadrant (which is negative) to find \(\sin(210^\circ) = -\sin(30^\circ) = -\frac{1}{2}\).
