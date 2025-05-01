Which of the following situations can be modeled with a periodic function?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the measure of an inscribed angle that intercepts an arc on the ?
A
The measure of the inscribed angle is half the measure of its intercepted arc.
B
The measure of the inscribed angle is always .
C
The measure of the inscribed angle is twice the measure of its intercepted arc.
D
The measure of the inscribed angle is equal to the measure of its intercepted arc.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of an inscribed angle: it is an angle formed by two chords in a circle which have a common endpoint on the circle.
Understand that the intercepted arc is the portion of the circle that lies inside the inscribed angle, bounded by the points where the chords intersect the circle.
Use the Inscribed Angle Theorem, which states that the measure of an inscribed angle is exactly half the measure of its intercepted arc.
Express this relationship mathematically as: \(\text{Measure of inscribed angle} = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{Measure of intercepted arc}\).
Note that this means the inscribed angle is not always less than 90°, nor is it equal to or twice the intercepted arc; it is always half the intercepted arc's measure.
