In a right triangle, if angle 1 is a right angle so , what is the measure of angle 2 if the third angle is ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the setup: Two parallel lines are cut by a transversal line, creating several angles at the points of intersection.
Identify alternate interior angles: These are pairs of angles that lie between the two parallel lines but on opposite sides of the transversal.
Recall the property of alternate interior angles when lines are parallel: They are equal in measure, meaning they have the same angle value.
Note that supplementary angles add up to 180 degrees, complementary angles add up to 90 degrees, and right angles are exactly 90 degrees, but alternate interior angles are not defined by these sums in this context.
Conclude that the pairs of alternate interior angles formed by a transversal cutting two parallel lines are congruent, meaning they have equal measures.
In a right triangle, which of the following ratios represents the cosine of angle ?
Triangle is a right triangle with angles , , and . If angle is the right angle, which statement is true about the measures of angles and ?
Triangle xyz is isosceles. Angle y measures degrees. What expression represents the measure of angle x?
In the context of right triangles, how do rays and relate to the formation of an angle at vertex ?
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between the acute angles in a right triangle according to the linear pair perpendicular theorem?
