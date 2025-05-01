In a right triangle, which of the following ratios represents the cosine of angle ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles, how do rays and relate to the formation of an angle at vertex ?
A
The rays and do not share a common endpoint and therefore cannot form an angle.
B
The rays and are parallel and do not form an angle at .
C
The rays and share a common endpoint at , forming an angle at where the space between the rays is measured as the angle.
D
The rays and form a straight line, so the angle at is always .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the rays involved: ray \(ab\) and ray \(ac\). Both rays start from the point \(a\), which is their common endpoint or vertex.
Recall the definition of an angle: an angle is formed by two rays that share a common endpoint. The vertex of the angle is this common endpoint.
Since rays \(ab\) and \(ac\) both originate from point \(a\), they share the common endpoint \(a\), which means they form an angle at vertex \(a\).
The measure of the angle at \(a\) is the amount of rotation or space between ray \(ab\) and ray \(ac\). This is the angle formed by these two rays.
Therefore, the rays \(ab\) and \(ac\) are not parallel or disconnected; instead, they create an angle at \(a\) by sharing the vertex \(a\).
