Given the polar coordinate , which of the following points in rectangular coordinates represents the same location?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
How many angles are in a full circle?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a full circle measures 360 degrees in total.
Understand that the question asks how many 1-degree angles fit into a full 360-degree circle.
To find this, divide the total degrees in a circle by the size of each angle: \(\frac{360}{1}\).
Performing this division will give the number of 1-degree angles in the full circle.
Conclude that the number of 1-degree angles in a full circle is equal to the total degrees in the circle, which is 360.
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Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
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Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. S 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. S 70° W 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 8. 270°
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1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 9. 10. I. J.
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