If the initial side of an angle in standard position lies along the positive -axis and is rotated clockwise to coincide with the negative -axis, by what angle (in ) has it turned?
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Given the polar coordinate , which of the following points in rectangular coordinates represents the same location?
Recall that polar coordinates are given as \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
To convert from polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) to rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\), use the formulas: \(x = r \cos(\theta)\) \(y = r \sin(\theta)\)
In this problem, the polar coordinate is given as \((-6, \frac{\pi}{12})\). Notice that the radius \(r\) is negative, which means the point lies in the direction opposite to the angle \(\theta\).
A negative radius \(r\) can be handled by adding \(\pi\) to the angle \(\theta\) and using the positive radius \(|r|\). So, rewrite the point as \((6, \frac{\pi}{12} + \pi)\).
Now apply the conversion formulas with \(r = 6\) and \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{12} + \pi\): \(x = 6 \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{12} + \pi\right)\) \(y = 6 \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{12} + \pi\right)\) This gives the rectangular coordinates representing the same location.
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side pointing directly downward along the negative -axis, what is its measure in degrees?
Line is tangent to circle at point . If the measure of angle is , what is the measure of the angle between the tangent and the radius at point ?
In the context of angles in standard position, the term
