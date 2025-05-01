If an angle in standard position has its terminal side pointing directly downward along the negative -axis, what is its measure in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, the term
? is used to identify the reference point or angle.
A
Coterminal angle
B
Terminal side
C
Quadrant
D
Initial side
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology related to angles in standard position: an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin, its initial side along the positive x-axis, and its terminal side determined by the angle's measure.
Identify the 'initial side' as the fixed starting position of the angle, which is always along the positive x-axis in standard position.
Recognize that the 'terminal side' is the ray that rotates from the initial side to form the angle, and its position depends on the angle's measure.
Know that 'coterminal angles' are angles that share the same terminal side but differ by full rotations of 360 degrees (or \$2\pi$ radians).
Understand that 'quadrants' refer to the four sections of the coordinate plane divided by the x- and y-axes, which help describe the location of the terminal side.
