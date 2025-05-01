Line is tangent to circle at point . If the measure of angle is , what is the measure of the angle between the tangent and the radius at point ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In standard position, if = , what is the reference angle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle \( \theta \) and the x-axis.
Identify the quadrant in which the angle \( \theta = 53^\circ \) lies. Since \( 53^\circ \) is between \( 0^\circ \) and \( 90^\circ \), it lies in the first quadrant.
Recall that for angles in the first quadrant, the reference angle is the angle itself, so the reference angle is \( 53^\circ \).
If the angle were in other quadrants, you would calculate the reference angle by subtracting \( \theta \) from \( 180^\circ \), \( 180^\circ \) from \( \theta \), or \( 360^\circ \) from \( \theta \), depending on the quadrant.
Therefore, since \( 53^\circ \) is in the first quadrant, the reference angle is simply \( 53^\circ \).
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
15
views
Multiple Choice
Given the polar coordinate , which of the following points in rectangular coordinates represents the same location?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, the term
12
views
Multiple Choice
What is the approximate measure of the angle shown below? Choose the most reasonable answer.
623
views
5
rank
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations