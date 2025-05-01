In square , what is the measure of angle ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle
Q S R with right angle at S, if is one leg and is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
A
degrees
B
degrees
C
degrees
D
degrees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in the right triangle QSR: the right angle is at vertex S, side QS is one leg adjacent to angle QSR, and side QR is the hypotenuse opposite the right angle.
Recall that in a right triangle, the hypotenuse is the longest side and is opposite the right angle, so angle QSR is one of the acute angles adjacent to side QS.
Use the definition of the cosine function for angle QSR: \(\cos(\angle QSR) = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{QS}{QR}\).
Calculate the measure of angle QSR by taking the inverse cosine (arccos) of the ratio \(\frac{QS}{QR}\): \(\angle QSR = \arccos\left(\frac{QS}{QR}\right)\).
Convert the angle from radians to degrees if necessary, to express the measure of angle QSR in degrees.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
22
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, side is units, and side is units. What is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
12
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle measures . What is the measure of angle if is a point on such that is perpendicular to ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
If a line has a slope of , which of the following lines is perpendicular to it?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where side is units, side is units, and is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
11
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations