Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle measures . What is the measure of angle if is a point on such that is perpendicular to ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: triangle ABC is a right triangle, and angle BAC measures 56°.
Recall that the sum of angles in any triangle is 180°. Since ABC is a right triangle, one angle is 90°, and angle BAC is 56°, so find angle ABC by subtracting these from 180° using the formula: \$180^\circ - 90^\circ - 56^\circ$.
Point D lies on segment AC such that BD is perpendicular to AC. This means triangle BDC is a right triangle with right angle at D.
Since BD is perpendicular to AC, angle BDC is 90°. To find angle BDC, consider triangle BDC and use the fact that the angles in triangle BDC sum to 180°.
Use the known angles and relationships to express angle BDC in terms of the given angles, and solve for the measure of angle BDC.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, side is units, and side is units. What is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle
Multiple Choice
If a line has a slope of , which of the following lines is perpendicular to it?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where side is units, side is units, and is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
Multiple Choice
If you are given two in a , what additional information do you need to determine all the of the ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
