Given a right triangle with an angle of and an adjacent side of length , which equation can be used to solve for the length of the side opposite the angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, side is units, and side is units. What is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
A
degrees
B
degrees
C
degrees
D
degrees
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the angle you want to find. Here, angle \( \angle BAC \) is the angle at vertex A. The side opposite to this angle is \( BC = 6 \) units, and the hypotenuse is \( AB = 10 \) units.
Recall the trigonometric ratio that relates the opposite side and the hypotenuse: the sine function. It is defined as \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Set up the equation using the sine function for angle \( \angle BAC \): \( \sin(\angle BAC) = \frac{BC}{AB} = \frac{6}{10} \).
To find the measure of \( \angle BAC \), take the inverse sine (arcsin) of \( \frac{6}{10} \): \( \angle BAC = \sin^{-1}\left(\frac{6}{10}\right) \).
Use a calculator to evaluate the inverse sine and then round the result to the nearest whole degree to get the measure of \( \angle BAC \).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle measures . What is the measure of angle if is a point on such that is perpendicular to ?
Multiple Choice
If a line has a slope of , which of the following lines is perpendicular to it?
