Which of the following triangles demonstrates the Law of Sines by showing that the ratios of the lengths of sides to the sines of their opposite angles are equal ()?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Which of the following expressions represents an exterior angle of triangle ?
Given triangle with side = in, side = in, and side = in, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
Which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for triangle XYZ with sides , , opposite angles , , and respectively?
Given two triangles, and , can they be proven congruent by the Side-Side-Side (SSS) criterion? Choose the best explanation.
Given triangle , which triangle is congruent to by the ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) criterion?
Given that triangle is similar to triangle with a ratio of similarity , and that in triangle , what is the length of the corresponding side in triangle ?
Point D is the incenter of triangle BCA. If = , what is the measure of angle ?
Law of Sines practice set
