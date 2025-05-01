Consider the equation . If is an angle in Quadrant II, what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, for , when is undefined?
A
When
B
When
C
When
D
When
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that on the unit circle, the tangent of an angle \( \theta \) is defined as the ratio of the sine to the cosine: \[ \tan(\theta) = \frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)} \]
Understand that tangent is undefined when the denominator of this ratio, \( \cos(\theta) \), is zero because division by zero is undefined.
Identify the values of \( \theta \) between 0 and \( \pi \) where \( \cos(\theta) = 0 \). On the unit circle, \( \cos(\theta) = 0 \) at \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Note that at \( \theta = \pi \), \( \cos(\pi) = -1 \), which is not zero, so tangent is defined there.
Conclude that within the interval \( 0 < \theta < \pi \), \( \tan(\theta) \) is undefined only when \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Watch next
Master Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
8
views
Multiple Choice
The radius of the unit circle intersects the circle at the point where the angle is radians. What is the approximate value of at this point?
14
views
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, what is the radian measure of the arc that subtends a central angle of ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given the polar equation , which of the following best describes the shape of its graph on the unit circle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Write the complex exponential function as a sum of its real and imaginary parts:
13
views
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations