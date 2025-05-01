The radius of the unit circle intersects the circle at the point where the angle is radians. What is the approximate value of at this point?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Given and , which of the following is correct for and where ?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: \(x = \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)\) and \(y = \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)\).
Recall the unit circle values for sine and cosine at \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) radians (90 degrees).
Use the fundamental trigonometric values: \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right) = 1\) and \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right) = 0\).
Substitute these values back into the expressions for \(x\) and \(y\) to find \(x = 1\) and \(y = 0\).
Compare the results with the given options to determine which pair matches the calculated values.
