In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In triangle BDC, which is isosceles, if angle is given, which other angle is congruent to ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in an isosceles triangle, two sides are equal in length, and the angles opposite those sides are also equal (congruent).
Identify the triangle BDC and note which sides are equal to determine the two congruent angles.
Since angle \( \angle B \) is given, find the side opposite to \( \angle B \) in triangle BDC.
The angle opposite the side equal to the one opposite \( \angle B \) will be congruent to \( \angle B \).
Conclude that the angle congruent to \( \angle B \) is the one opposite the side equal to the side opposite \( \angle B \), which is \( \angle C \).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length units and the hypotenuse has length units. What is the length of the other leg?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length = , the other leg has length = , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if is the right angle, = , and (opposite ) = , what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest degree.
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with as the right angle and the triangle is isosceles, what is the length of each leg if the hypotenuse is units?
Multiple Choice
If the vertex angle of an isosceles triangle is , what is the measure of each base angle?
