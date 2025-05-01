In a right triangle, one leg has length units and the hypotenuse has length units. What is the length of the other leg?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In parallelogram LMNO, if angle L measures , what is the measure of angle O?
In a right triangle, if one leg has length = , the other leg has length = , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
In right triangle , if is the right angle, = , and (opposite ) = , what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest degree.
In triangle BDC, which is isosceles, if angle is given, which other angle is congruent to ?
In a right triangle with as the right angle and the triangle is isosceles, what is the length of each leg if the hypotenuse is units?
If the vertex angle of an isosceles triangle is , what is the measure of each base angle?
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . If is the length of the other leg, select the correct value of .
Solving Right Triangles practice set
