On the unit circle, what relationship do the ratios and share for any real values of and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations can be modeled with a periodic function?
A
The height of a point on a Ferris wheel as it rotates over time
B
The temperature in a city that steadily increases throughout the year without repeating
C
The amount of water in a tank that is being filled at a constant rate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a periodic function: a function \( f(t) \) is periodic if there exists a positive number \( P \) such that \( f(t + P) = f(t) \) for all values of \( t \). This means the function repeats its values in regular intervals.
Analyze the first situation: the height of a point on a Ferris wheel as it rotates over time. Since the Ferris wheel rotates continuously, the height of the point repeats after each full rotation, making the height a periodic function of time.
Analyze the second situation: the temperature in a city that steadily increases throughout the year without repeating. Since the temperature does not repeat values in a regular cycle but instead increases steadily, it cannot be modeled by a periodic function.
Analyze the third situation: the amount of water in a tank being filled at a constant rate. This amount increases continuously without repeating, so it is not periodic.
Conclude that only the first situation, the height of a point on a Ferris wheel as it rotates, can be modeled with a periodic function because it exhibits regular, repeating behavior over time.
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
