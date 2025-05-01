Given triangle with side opposite angle , side opposite angle , and side opposite angle , if , , and , what are the measures of angles and (rounded to the nearest degree)?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given that line segment is a diameter of circle , what is the measure of the arc subtended by an inscribed angle of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Inscribed Angle Theorem, which states that an inscribed angle in a circle is half the measure of the arc it subtends. Mathematically, if an inscribed angle measures \(\theta\), then the arc it subtends measures \$2\theta$.
Identify the given inscribed angle measure, which is \$56^\circ$ in this problem.
Apply the Inscribed Angle Theorem formula: multiply the inscribed angle by 2 to find the measure of the arc. So, calculate \$2 \times 56^\circ$.
Understand that since \(su\) is a diameter of the circle, the arc subtended by the inscribed angle is not the entire circle but the specific arc opposite the angle, which corresponds to the doubled angle measure.
Conclude that the measure of the arc subtended by the inscribed angle is \$112^\circ$, which is twice the inscribed angle measure.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle with sides and , for which value of does ? Choose the correct value of from the options below.
10
views
Multiple Choice
When using the Law of Sines to solve a triangle, which of the following equations is correct?
11
views
Multiple Choice
According to the Law of Sines, under which of the following angle conditions could a triangle exist? Select the correct option.
11
views
Multiple Choice
According to the Law of Sines, which triangle below correctly demonstrates that the side opposite the larger angle is the larger side?
12
views
Multiple Choice
If the major arc measures in circle , which of the following best describes triangle ?
14
views
Multiple Choice
If two triangles are similar, which of the following statements about the is always true for both triangles?
14
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations