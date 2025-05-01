According to the Law of Sines, under which of the following angle conditions could a triangle exist? Select the correct option.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
If two triangles are similar, which of the following statements about the is always true for both triangles?
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given that line segment is a diameter of circle , what is the measure of the arc subtended by an inscribed angle of ?
According to the Law of Sines, which triangle below correctly demonstrates that the side opposite the larger angle is the larger side?
If the major arc measures in circle , which of the following best describes triangle ?
Four students each select three pieces labeled with side lengths and angle measures: Don chooses , , ; Margo chooses , , ; Sonji chooses , , ; Liam chooses , , . According to the Law of Sines, which student chose pieces that can be used to construct a triangle?
Which of the following triangles demonstrates the Law of Sines by showing that the ratios of the lengths of sides to the sines of their opposite angles are equal ()?
Given triangle with side = in, side = in, and side = in, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations