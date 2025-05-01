Four students each select three pieces labeled with side lengths and angle measures: Don chooses a = 7 , A = 30 ° , B = 60 ° ; Margo chooses a = 5 , A = 100 ° , b = 2 ; Sonji chooses a = 8 , A = 45 ° , b = 6 ; Liam chooses a = 3 , A = 80 ° , b = 5 . According to the Law of Sines, which student chose pieces that can be used to construct a triangle?