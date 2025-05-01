Which of the following best describes the graph of the polar curve ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a point in polar coordinates is given by \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
Understand that the same point can have multiple polar coordinate representations. One key property is that \((r, \theta)\) and \((-r, \theta + \pi)\) represent the same point because moving \(r\) units in direction \(\theta\) is the same as moving \(-r\) units in direction \(\theta + \pi\) (opposite direction).
Given the original point \((3, \frac{\pi}{4})\), apply the property to find an equivalent point with a negative radius: change \(r\) to \(-3\) and add \(\pi\) to the angle \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), resulting in \(\left(-3, \frac{\pi}{4} + \pi\right)\).
Simplify the angle: \(\frac{\pi}{4} + \pi = \frac{\pi}{4} + \frac{4\pi}{4} = \frac{5\pi}{4}\), so the equivalent point is \(\left(-3, \frac{5\pi}{4}\right)\).
Check other options by adding or subtracting multiples of \$2\pi$ to the angle or by using the negative radius property to see if they represent the same point as the original coordinates.
