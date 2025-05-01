What are the rectangular coordinates of the point whose cylindrical coordinates are ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that polar coordinates are given as \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the distance from the origin and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
Understand that the same point can have multiple polar coordinate representations by adjusting \(r\) and \(\theta\) using these rules: if you add or subtract \$2\pi\( to \)\theta\(, the point remains the same; also, if you change \)r\( to \)-r\(, you must add or subtract \)\pi\( to \)\theta$ to represent the same point.
Check the given point \((3, \frac{\pi}{4})\) and compare it with the options by applying these rules. For example, for the point \((-3, \frac{5\pi}{4})\), note that \(-3\) is the negative of \$3\(, so add \)\pi\( to \)\frac{\pi}{4}\( to get \)\frac{5\pi}{4}$, which matches the angle given, indicating the same point.
For the other options, verify if the radius and angle correspond to the original point by either adding multiples of \$2\pi\( to the angle or checking if the radius sign and angle differ by \)\pi$.
Conclude which pairs represent the same point by confirming that the radius and angle adjustments follow the polar coordinate equivalence rules.
Watch next
Master Intro to Polar Coordinates with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
12
views
Multiple Choice
The graph of the polar curve is shown above for . What is the area of the shaded region?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In the polar coordinate system, what is the name for a set of coordinates such as the one indicated with (for example, )?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs represents the same point?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
12
views
Polar Coordinate System practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations