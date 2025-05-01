Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the graph of the polar curve ?
A
A limaçon with an inner loop
B
A rose curve with five petals
C
A cardioid
D
A circle centered at the origin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the polar equation given: \(r = 2 + 5 \sin(\theta)\). This matches the form \(r = a + b \sin(\theta)\), which is a standard form for limaçons.
Recall the classification of limaçons based on the relationship between \(a\) and \(b\): if \(|b| > |a|\), the limaçon has an inner loop; if \(|b| = |a|\), it is a cardioid; if \(|b| < |a|\), it is a dimpled or convex limaçon without an inner loop.
Compare the values: here, \(a = 2\) and \(b = 5\). Since \$5 > 2\(, this means \)|b| > |a|$, indicating the curve has an inner loop.
Eliminate other options by recognizing their forms: a rose curve with five petals would have an equation like \(r = \sin(5\theta)\) or \(r = \cos(5\theta)\); a cardioid requires \(|a| = |b|\); a circle centered at the origin would have a constant \(r\) or a form like \(r = a\).
Conclude that the graph of \(r = 2 + 5 \sin(\theta)\) is best described as a limaçon with an inner loop.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ.In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number.-e^-πi
Multiple Choice
What are the rectangular coordinates of the point whose cylindrical coordinates are ?
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
Multiple Choice
The graph of the polar curve is shown above for . What is the area of the shaded region?
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
Multiple Choice
In the polar coordinate system, what is the name for a set of coordinates such as the one indicated with (for example, )?
Multiple Choice
Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs represents the same point?
Polar Coordinate System practice set
