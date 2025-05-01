Given the point with polar coordinates , which of the following polar coordinate pairs labels the same point?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Multiple Choice
In the polar coordinate system, what is the name for a set of coordinates such as the one indicated with (for example, )?
A
Rectangular coordinates
B
Parametric coordinates
C
Polar coordinates
D
Cartesian coordinates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the name of a coordinate system represented by pairs like \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the distance from the origin and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
Recall that in the rectangular or Cartesian coordinate system, points are represented as \((x, y)\), which are distances along perpendicular axes.
Recognize that parametric coordinates refer to expressing coordinates as functions of a parameter, not a coordinate system itself.
Identify that the coordinate pair \((r, \theta)\) corresponds to the Polar coordinate system, where \(r\) is the radius (distance from origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle.
Conclude that the set of coordinates like \((r, \theta)\) is called Polar coordinates.
