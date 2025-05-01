Understand that the same point in polar coordinates can have multiple representations by adjusting \(r\) and \(\theta\) using these properties: \((r, \theta)\) is the same as \((r, \theta + 2k\pi)\) for any integer \(k\), and also \((r, \theta)\) is the same as \((-r, \theta + (2k+1)\pi)\) for any integer \(k\).