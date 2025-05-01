In any triangle, which relationship must be true according to the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given triangle with angles , , and , which of the following triangles could
∤ be similar to triangle ?
A
A triangle with angles , , and
B
A triangle with angles °, °, and °
C
A triangle with angles , , and
D
A triangle with angles , , and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that two triangles are similar if and only if their corresponding angles are equal. This means the angles of one triangle must match the angles of the other triangle in measure, regardless of the order of the vertices.
Identify the angles of the original triangle \( \triangle ABC \) as \( A, B, \) and \( C \). Any triangle with angles \( A, B, \) and \( C \) in any order will be similar to \( \triangle ABC \) because the angle measures are the same.
Examine the given options: triangles with angles \( A, B, C \), \( B, C, A \), and \( C, A, B \) all have the same angle measures as \( \triangle ABC \), just in different orders, so they are similar to \( \triangle ABC \).
Consider the triangle with angles \( 60^\circ, 60^\circ, 60^\circ \). Since all angles are equal to 60 degrees, this triangle is equilateral and its angles do not necessarily match the angles \( A, B, \) and \( C \) of \( \triangle ABC \) unless \( A = B = C = 60^\circ \).
Therefore, the triangle with angles \( 60^\circ, 60^\circ, 60^\circ \) could NOT be similar to \( \triangle ABC \) unless \( \triangle ABC \) is also equilateral. This is because similarity requires matching angle measures.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the sides of a triangle that satisfies the Law of Sines?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for triangle ABC with sides , , opposite angles , , and respectively?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side = , side = , and angle = . Using the Law of Sines, what is the approximate measure of angle ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle is similar to triangle , which of the following ratios is equal according to the Law of Sines?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with points , , and on its circumference, and major arc measures , what is the measure of angle ?
11
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations