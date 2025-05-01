According to the , which triangles can be mapped onto one another through a sequence of rigid transformations?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side = , side = , and angle = . Using the Law of Sines, what is the approximate measure of angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in triangle DEF: side d = 8, side e = 12, and angle D = 40°.
Recall the Law of Sines formula: \(\frac{d}{\sin(D)} = \frac{e}{\sin(E)} = \frac{f}{\sin(F)}\), where d, e, f are sides opposite angles D, E, F respectively.
Set up the equation relating sides d and e with their opposite angles D and E: \(\frac{8}{\sin(40^\circ)} = \frac{12}{\sin(E)}\).
Solve for \(\sin(E)\) by cross-multiplying: \(\sin(E) = \frac{12 \times \sin(40^\circ)}{8}\).
Calculate \(\sin(E)\) using the known values, then find angle E by taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of that value. Finally, find angle F by using the triangle angle sum property: \(F = 180^\circ - D - E\).
