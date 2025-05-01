If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, which trigonometric ratio is calculated by ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the primary trigonometric ratios in a right triangle: sine, cosine, tangent, and cotangent.
Understand that the sine of an angle is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the length of the hypotenuse, expressed as \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Recognize that cosine is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse: \(\cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Recall that tangent is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\), and cotangent is its reciprocal: \(\cot(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{opposite}}\).
Therefore, the trigonometric ratio calculated by \(\frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\) corresponds to the sine function.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the lengths of the sides opposite and adjacent to are and respectively, what is the value of in degrees?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle DEF with right angle at F, if angle E is one of the acute angles, what is the value of in terms of the sides of the triangle?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle and its translated image , which of the following statements is true?
4
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations