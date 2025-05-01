How many sides does a regular polygon have if each interior angle measures ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the lengths of the sides opposite and adjacent to are and respectively, what is the value of in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the side opposite to angle \(x\) is 3, and the side adjacent to angle \(x\) is 4 in a right triangle.
Recall the definition of the tangent function in a right triangle: \(\tan(x) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
Set up the equation using the given side lengths: \(\tan(x) = \frac{3}{4}\).
To find the angle \(x\), take the inverse tangent (arctangent) of both sides: \(x = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{3}{4}\right)\).
Use a calculator set to degree mode to evaluate \(x = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{3}{4}\right)\) and find the measure of angle \(x\) in degrees.
