How many sides does a regular polygon have if each interior angle measures ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle DEF with right angle at F, if angle E is one of the acute angles, what is the value of in terms of the sides of the triangle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle DEF with the right angle at F. The hypotenuse is the side opposite the right angle, which is DE.
Recall the definition of sine for an acute angle in a right triangle: \(\sin(\text{angle}) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Since angle E is one of the acute angles, determine which side is opposite to angle E. The side opposite angle E is DF.
Using the sine definition, express \(\sin(E)\) as the ratio of the length of side DF (opposite to E) over the hypotenuse DE.
Write the formula: \(\sin(E) = \frac{DF}{DE}\), which expresses sine of angle E in terms of the sides of the triangle.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the lengths of the sides opposite and adjacent to are and respectively, what is the value of in degrees?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle and its translated image , which of the following statements is true?
4
views
Multiple Choice
A regular -gon is a polygon with equal sides and angles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular -gon? If necessary, round your answer to the nearest tenth. (Use the formula for each interior angle: where is the number of sides.)
9
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations