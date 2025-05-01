In right triangle , if side = mm, side = mm, and side = mm, what is ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the non-right angles, the side opposite has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the angle \( \theta \): the side opposite \( \theta \) is 3, the side adjacent to \( \theta \) is 4, and the hypotenuse is 5.
Recall the definition of the tangent function in a right triangle: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{adjacent side}} \).
Substitute the given side lengths into the tangent formula: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{3}{4} \).
Understand that the tangent value represents the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the length of the side adjacent to the angle.
Conclude that the value of \( \tan(\theta) \) is the fraction \( \frac{3}{4} \), which corresponds to the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given that line is parallel to line , and a transversal intersects both lines forming angle on line , which angle on line is congruent to angle ?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angles and are acute and is supplementary to , which of the following relationships is false?
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the non-right angles (angle ) measures , what is the measure of the other non-right angle (angle )?
