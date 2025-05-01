If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the angle \( \angle ACB \) is in standard position, meaning its vertex is at the origin \( C(0,0) \) and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis.
Recognize that the terminal side of the angle passes through the point \( (3,4) \), so the coordinates of this point can be used to find the angle's measure.
Use the definition of the tangent function in a right triangle formed by the point and the origin: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} = \frac{y}{x} \). Here, \( x = 3 \) and \( y = 4 \), so \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{4}{3} \).
Find the angle \( \theta \) by taking the inverse tangent (arctangent) of \( \frac{4}{3} \): \( \theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{4}{3}\right) \).
Convert the angle from radians to degrees if necessary, since the problem asks for the measure in degrees.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given an angle in standard position, what is the measure of the angle of elevation from point l to point j if the correct value is ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent to each other?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent angles in standard position?
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point (0, 1), what is the measure of angle in degrees?
