Which of the following pairs of triangles are congruent by the Angle-Angle-Side () criterion according to the Law of Sines ()?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that two triangles are similar by the SSS (Side-Side-Side) similarity theorem if their corresponding sides are in proportion.
Set up the proportion using the known sides of the two triangles. The sides of the first triangle are 6, 8, and x, and the sides of the second triangle are 9, 12, and 15.
Write the ratios of the corresponding sides as equal fractions: \(\frac{6}{9} = \frac{8}{12} = \frac{x}{15}\).
Simplify the known ratios: \(\frac{6}{9} = \frac{2}{3}\) and \(\frac{8}{12} = \frac{2}{3}\), confirming the first two pairs are proportional.
Use the equality \(\frac{x}{15} = \frac{2}{3}\) to solve for \(x\) by cross-multiplying: \$3x = 2 \times 15\(, then isolate \)x$.
