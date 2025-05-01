Which of the following statements about and in a is true?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
If a line has a slope of , which of the following lines is perpendicular to it?
A
A line with slope
B
A line with slope
C
A line with slope
D
A line with slope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that two lines are perpendicular if the product of their slopes is -1. This means if one line has slope \(m\), the slope of a line perpendicular to it is \(-\frac{1}{m}\).
Given the slope of the first line is 3, identify the slope of the perpendicular line by calculating \(-\frac{1}{3}\).
Check each given slope option to see which one matches \(-\frac{1}{3}\):
- Slope 1: The product with 3 is \$3 \times 1 = 3$, not -1.
- Slope 3: The product with 3 is \$3 \times 3 = 9$, not -1.
- Slope -3: The product with 3 is \$3 \times (-3) = -9$, not -1.
- Slope \(-\frac{1}{3}\): The product with 3 is \$3 \times (-\frac{1}{3}) = -1$, which satisfies the condition for perpendicularity.
