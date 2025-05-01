In right triangle , angle is the right angle, side is units, and side is units. What is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where side is units, side is units, and is the hypotenuse, what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the angle \( \angle LKJ \). Here, \( LK = 7 \) units, \( KJ = 24 \) units, and \( LJ \) is the hypotenuse.
Calculate the length of the hypotenuse \( LJ \) using the Pythagorean theorem: \( LJ = \sqrt{LK^2 + KJ^2} = \sqrt{7^2 + 24^2} \).
Determine which side is opposite and which is adjacent to the angle \( \angle LKJ \). Since the angle is at point \( K \), the side opposite is \( LK = 7 \) and the side adjacent is \( KJ = 24 \).
Use the tangent function to find the measure of the angle: \( \tan(\angle LKJ) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} = \frac{7}{24} \).
Find the angle by taking the inverse tangent (arctangent) of \( \frac{7}{24} \): \( \angle LKJ = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{7}{24}\right) \). Then round the result to the nearest whole degree.
