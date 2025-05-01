In triangle , side has length inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In triangle , an angle bisector from vertex is perpendicular to side . If and , what is the length of ?
Which of the following correctly states the Law of Sines for a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , , specifically relating a single pair of side and opposite angle?
In triangle , = cm, = and = . Find the length of side , to the nearest centimeter.
In triangle , side is ft and side is ft. Which of the following could be the length of side if angle is opposite side and angle is the largest angle in the triangle?
In triangle , the measure of angle is , and side is equal to side . What is the measure of angle ?
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which expression represents the approximate length of side using the Law of Sines?
