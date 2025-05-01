Given right triangle QRS with right angle at S, if is the hypotenuse and is units long, and angle Q is , what is the length of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
A right triangle kite has a right angle at vertex N, with side KN adjacent to angle K and side NM adjacent to angle M. If angle K is and the hypotenuse KM is units, what are the lengths of sides KN and NM? KN = units, NM = units
A
KN = units, NM = units
B
KN = units, NM = units
C
KN = units, NM = units
D
KN = units, NM = units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: triangle KNM is a right triangle with a right angle at vertex N, angle K is 30°, and the hypotenuse KM is 10 units.
Recall that in a right triangle, the side opposite the right angle is the hypotenuse. Here, KM is the hypotenuse, so sides KN and NM are the legs adjacent to angles K and M respectively.
Use the definitions of sine and cosine for angle K (30°): \(\sin(30^\circ) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{NM}{KM}\) \(\cos(30^\circ) = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{KN}{KM}\)
Substitute the known values into the equations: \(\sin(30^\circ) = \frac{NM}{10}\) \(\cos(30^\circ) = \frac{KN}{10}\)
Solve each equation for the unknown sides: \(NM = 10 \times \sin(30^\circ)\) \(KN = 10 \times \cos(30^\circ)\) This will give the lengths of sides NM and KN.
