In triangle , which is a right triangle with right angle at , if is and the length of side is , what is the length of side ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given right triangle QRS with right angle at S, if is the hypotenuse and is units long, and angle Q is , what is the length of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in the right triangle QRS: the right angle is at S, the hypotenuse is QR, side QS is 8 units, and angle Q is 30°.
Recall that in a right triangle, the side opposite the 30° angle is half the length of the hypotenuse, and the side adjacent to the 30° angle relates to the other sides via trigonometric ratios.
Use the sine function for angle Q: \(\sin(30^\circ) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{RS}{QR}\).
Use the cosine function for angle Q: \(\cos(30^\circ) = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{QS}{QR}\), and since QS = 8, express QR in terms of QS and \(\cos(30^\circ)\).
Substitute the value of QR back into the sine equation to solve for RS, the length of the side opposite angle Q.
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the top, and is at the bottom right. If = units and = units, what is the length of side ?
25
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle , if the length of is units and angle is , what is the length of side opposite angle ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given an isosceles triangle with angle equal to , what is the measure of each of the other two angles?
10
views
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations