Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Which statement proves that triangle is an isosceles right triangle?
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the top, and is at the bottom right. If = units and = units, what is the length of side ?
Given right triangle QRS with right angle at S, if is the hypotenuse and is units long, and angle Q is , what is the length of ?
In a right triangle , if the length of is units and angle is , what is the length of side opposite angle ?
Given an isosceles triangle with angle equal to , what is the measure of each of the other two angles?
A right triangle kite has a right angle at vertex N, with side KN adjacent to angle K and side NM adjacent to angle M. If angle K is and the hypotenuse KM is units, what are the lengths of sides KN and NM? KN = units, NM = units
Solving Right Triangles practice set
