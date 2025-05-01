In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the top, and is at the bottom right. If = units and = units, what is the length of side ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given an isosceles triangle with angle equal to , what is the measure of each of the other two angles?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$. This is a fundamental property of triangles.
Since triangle ABC is isosceles, it has two equal sides and therefore two equal angles. Identify which angles are equal. Given that angle \(B\) is \$130^\circ\(, the other two angles, \)A\( and \)C$, must be equal.
Set the measure of each of the equal angles as \(x\). Then write the equation for the sum of the angles: \$130^\circ + x + x = 180^\circ$.
Simplify the equation to \$130^\circ + 2x = 180^\circ\( and then isolate \)x\( by subtracting \)130^\circ\( from both sides: \)2x = 180^\circ - 130^\circ$.
Finally, solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 2: \(x = \frac{180^\circ - 130^\circ}{2}\). This will give you the measure of each of the other two equal angles.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given right triangle QRS with right angle at S, if is the hypotenuse and is units long, and angle Q is , what is the length of ?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle , if the length of is units and angle is , what is the length of side opposite angle ?
Multiple Choice
A right triangle kite has a right angle at vertex N, with side KN adjacent to angle K and side NM adjacent to angle M. If angle K is and the hypotenuse KM is units, what are the lengths of sides KN and NM? KN = units, NM = units
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has a base of units and the angle opposite the height is . What is the height of the triangle?
