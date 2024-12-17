Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for simplifying expressions involving square roots of negative numbers. Recommended video: 4:22 4:22 Dividing Complex Numbers

Square Roots of Negative Numbers The square root of a negative number cannot be expressed as a real number. Instead, it is represented using imaginary numbers. For example, √-196 can be simplified to √196 * √-1, which equals 14i, where 'i' denotes the imaginary unit. This concept is crucial for solving problems that involve square roots of negative values. Recommended video: 2:20 2:20 Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property