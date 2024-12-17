Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:57 minutes
Problem 5.30
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers
Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for simplifying expressions involving square roots of negative numbers.
Dividing Complex Numbers
Square Roots of Negative Numbers
The square root of a negative number cannot be expressed as a real number. Instead, it is represented using imaginary numbers. For example, √-196 can be simplified to √196 * √-1, which equals 14i, where 'i' denotes the imaginary unit. This concept is crucial for solving problems that involve square roots of negative values.
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Standard Form of Complex Numbers
The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where 'a' and 'b' are real numbers. When simplifying expressions involving complex numbers, it is important to express the result in this form for clarity and consistency. For instance, after simplifying √-196, the result should be presented as 0 + 14i, which is equivalent to 14i in standard form.
Complex Numbers In Polar Form
