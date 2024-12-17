Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:45 minutes
Problem 5.15
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form.
(3 + 5i)(3 − 5i)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers
Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
Multiplication of Complex Numbers
To multiply complex numbers, you apply the distributive property (also known as the FOIL method for binomials). For example, when multiplying (a + bi)(c + di), you multiply each part: ac, adi, bci, and bdi^2. Remember that i^2 equals -1, which is crucial for simplifying the result into standard form.
Standard Form of Complex Numbers
The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where 'a' and 'b' are real numbers. When simplifying the product of two complex numbers, the goal is to combine like terms and express the result in this standard form, making it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
