Complex Numbers Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Recommended video: 4:22 4:22 Dividing Complex Numbers

Multiplication of Complex Numbers To multiply complex numbers, you apply the distributive property (also known as the FOIL method for binomials). For example, when multiplying (a + bi)(c + di), you multiply each part: ac, adi, bci, and bdi^2. Remember that i^2 equals -1, which is crucial for simplifying the result into standard form. Recommended video: 5:02 5:02 Multiplying Complex Numbers