Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Roots The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. In this question, √3² simplifies to 3, as the square root and the square cancel each other out. Understanding square roots is essential for simplifying expressions involving powers. Recommended video: 2:20 2:20 Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Order of Operations Order of operations is a set of rules that dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to ensure consistent results. The acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction) helps remember this order. In this problem, it is crucial to apply these rules correctly to simplify the expression accurately. Recommended video: 04:12 04:12 Algebraic Operations on Vectors