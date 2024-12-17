Table of contents
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
3:04 minutes
Problem 5.33
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Square Roots
The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. In this question, √3² simplifies to 3, as the square root and the square cancel each other out. Understanding square roots is essential for simplifying expressions involving powers.
Order of Operations
Order of operations is a set of rules that dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to ensure consistent results. The acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction) helps remember this order. In this problem, it is crucial to apply these rules correctly to simplify the expression accurately.
Standard Form
Standard form in mathematics typically refers to writing numbers in a conventional way, often as a single number or a simplified expression. In the context of this problem, it means expressing the result of the simplification in a clear and concise manner, which may involve combining like terms and ensuring no further simplification is possible.
