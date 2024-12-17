Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. In the given expression, 2 + 3i and 2 + i are both complex numbers. Understanding how to manipulate these numbers is essential for performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

Division of Complex Numbers Dividing complex numbers involves multiplying the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of a complex number a + bi is a - bi. This process eliminates the imaginary part in the denominator, allowing the result to be expressed in standard form, which is a + bi, where both a and b are real numbers.