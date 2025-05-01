Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a property of an angle in standard position on the coordinate plane?
A
Its initial side lies along the positive -axis.
B
Its terminal side always lies in the first quadrant.
C
It must have a measure less than .
D
Its initial side lies along the negative -axis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what it means for an angle to be in standard position: its vertex is at the origin of the coordinate plane, and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis.
Recall that the initial side of an angle in standard position is fixed along the positive x-axis, while the terminal side can rotate to any position around the origin.
Recognize that the terminal side of the angle is not restricted to any specific quadrant; it can lie in the first, second, third, or fourth quadrant depending on the angle's measure.
Note that the angle measure in standard position can be any real number, positive or negative, and is not limited to being less than 90 degrees.
Conclude that the defining property of an angle in standard position is that its initial side lies along the positive x-axis.
Watch next
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Airplane Propeller An airplane propeller rotates 1000 times per min. Find the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the propeller will rotate in 2 sec.
Textbook Question
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 47° 25' 11"
Multiple Choice
What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 3:30, measured from the 12 o'clock position in standard position (counterclockwise from the positive -axis)?
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position measures , which of the following best describes its location on the coordinate plane?
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point (
Multiple Choice
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
