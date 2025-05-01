Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point (
−, ), what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the point through which the terminal side of angle COA passes. Here, the point is (-1, 2).
Recall that the angle in standard position is measured from the positive x-axis to the terminal side. To find this angle, we can use the tangent function, which relates the y-coordinate and x-coordinate of the point: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{y}{x}\).
Calculate the reference angle \(\theta_r\) by taking the arctangent of the absolute values of the coordinates: \(\theta_r = \arctan\left(\left|\frac{2}{-1}\right|\right) = \arctan(2)\).
Determine the quadrant where the point (-1, 2) lies. Since x is negative and y is positive, the point is in the second quadrant. Angles in the second quadrant are calculated as \(\theta = 180^\circ - \theta_r\).
Substitute the reference angle into the formula to find the measure of angle COA: \(\theta = 180^\circ - \arctan(2)\). This will give the angle in degrees, which you can then round to the nearest degree.
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 47° 25' 11"
725
views
Multiple Choice
What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 3:30, measured from the 12 o'clock position in standard position (counterclockwise from the positive -axis)?
19
views
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position measures , which of the following best describes its location on the coordinate plane?
17
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a property of an angle in standard position on the coordinate plane?
11
views
Multiple Choice
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
15
views
Multiple Choice
If the smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
10
views
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations