Which of the following is a property of an angle in standard position on the coordinate plane?
If the smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point (
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
If an angle in standard position has a terminal side that passes through the point on the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle in degrees, rounded to the nearest whole degree?
If is an angle in standard position whose initial side is along the positive x-axis and whose terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of in degrees?
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
