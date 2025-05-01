What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 3:30, measured from the 12 o'clock position in standard position (counterclockwise from the positive -axis)?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Which of the following is defined using the undefined terms and ?
If an angle in standard position measures , which of the following best describes its location on the coordinate plane?
Which of the following is a property of an angle in standard position on the coordinate plane?
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point (
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
If the smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
If an angle in standard position has a terminal side that passes through the point on the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle in degrees, rounded to the nearest whole degree?
