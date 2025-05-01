In a right triangle, if one of the non-right angles (angle ) measures , what is the measure of the other non-right angle (angle )?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the measure of angle is , what is the sum in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180 degrees.
Since the triangle is a right triangle, one of its angles is 90 degrees.
Given that angle \( \angle 6 = 32^\circ \), use the angle sum property to find the sum of the other two angles \( \angle 4 \) and \( \angle 5 \).
Set up the equation: \( \angle 4 + \angle 5 + \angle 6 + 90^\circ = 180^\circ \).
Solve for \( \angle 4 + \angle 5 \) by subtracting \( 32^\circ \) and \( 90^\circ \) from 180 degrees: \( \angle 4 + \angle 5 = 180^\circ - 90^\circ - 32^\circ \).
